What's a dead cat bounce? Six terms to know for the trade war

NEW YORK — Bulls, bears and dead cats are lurking in the background of President Donald Trump's trade war. As the effects of the administration's latest tariffs unfold, news consumers may confront unfamiliar terms related to investments or financial markets. Here is a guide to some of the most common words:
Bear market
A bear market is a term used by Wall Street when an index such as the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 20% or more from a recent high for a sustained period of time.
Why use a bear to refer to a market slump? Bears hibernate, so they represent a stock market in retreat. In contrast, Wall Street's nickname for a surging market is a bull market, because bulls charge.
Dead cat bounce
When stocks rebound briefly in a moment of free fall or uncertainty, it's known as a ''dead cat bounce." That's from the notion that even a dead cat will bounce when it falls from a great enough height. The market recovery tends to be temporary and brief, and the downturn tends to resume.
Capitulation
Capitulation refers to the point when investors give up on the idea of recouping their losses and sell, often out of fear and intolerance of falling prices. This tends to happen during times of low confidence and high uncertainty and volatility.