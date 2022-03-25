Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, the union that represents teachers and education support professionals, have reached tentative contract agreements that could end the strike. Here's what you need to know.

Does this mean students return to school?

It's not finalized yet, but yes.

Classes could begin as soon as Monday, pending a union vote on the agreements, the district said. A union leader said a return-to-work agreement has not yet been finalized.

What is in the contract agreements?

The details haven't been made public yet.

In a news release early Friday, the union described them as "historic agreements." It said "major gains were made on pay for Education Support Professionals, protections for educators of color, class size caps and mental health supports."

What's next?

The union said its members will vote on the contracts this weekend.

When will we know more?

More information will be released at news conferences Friday morning and early afternoon.

Check back with Startribune.com for more updates to this developing story.