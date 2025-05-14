What would lifting US sanctions on Syria mean to the war-torn country?

BEIRUT — President Donald Trump's announcement that the U.S. will ease sanctions on Syria could eventually facilitate the country's recovery from years of civil war and transform the lives of everyday Syrians.
But experts say it will take time, and the process for lifting the sanctions — some of which were first introduced 47 years ago — is unclear.
''I think people view sanctions as a switch that you turn on and off,'' said Karam Shaar, a Syrian economist who runs the consultancy firm Karam Shaar Advisory Limited. ''Far from it.''
Still, the move could bring much-needed investment to the country, which is emerging from decades of autocratic rule by the Assad family as well as the war. It needs tens of billions of dollars to restore its battered infrastructure and pull an estimated 90% of population out of poverty.
And Trump's pledge has already had an effect: Syrians celebrated in streets across the country, and Arab leaders in neighboring nations that host millions of refugees who fled Syria's war praised the announcement.
What are the US sanctions on Syria?
Washington has imposed three sanctions programs on Syria. In 1979, the country was designated a ''state sponsor of terrorism'' because its military was involved in neighboring Lebanon's civil war and had backed armed groups there, and eventually developed strong ties with the powerful militant Hezbollah group.
In 2003, then-President George W. Bush signed the Syria Accountability Act into law, as his administration faced off with Iran and Tehran-backed governments and groups in the Mideast. The legislation focused heavily on Syria's support of designated terror groups, its military presence in Lebanon, its alleged development of weapons of mass destruction, as well as oil smuggling and the backing of armed groups in Iraq after the U.S.-led invasion.