What we know about Ukraine's surprise push into Russian territory

The surprise attack by Ukrainian troops in tanks and other armored vehicles began Aug. 6 and came from several directions into Russia's Kursk region. Although Russia has seen previous incursions of its territory in the war, the Kursk raid is notable for its size, speed, the reported involvement of battle-hardened Ukrainian brigades, and the length of time they have stayed inside Russia. As many as 10,000 Ukrainian troops are involved, according to Western military analysts. It's the first time foreign troops have invaded and held the territory since Nazi Germany did it in World War II against the Soviet Union.