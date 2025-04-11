What we know about the Social Security Administration listing thousands of living immigrants as dead

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration's move to classify thousands of living immigrants as dead and cancel their Social Security numbers is an escalation of the president's crackdown on people who were legally allowed to live in the U.S. under programs instituted by his predecessor.
The move will make it much harder for affected immigrants to use banks or other basic services where Social Security numbers are required.
The White House says that ''by removing the monetary incentive for illegal aliens to come and stay, we will encourage them to self-deport.''
However, the affected individuals newly added to the Social Security Administration's ''Death Master File'' are in the country legally. Immigrant advocates say the administration is committing "digital murder."
Here's what we know about the administration's plan to note some immigrants as dead in Social Security data:
Who is being affected?
A Trump administration official said the SSA moved roughly 6,300 immigrants' names and Social Security numbers to a database that federal officials normally use to track the deceased after the Department of Homeland Security identified them as temporarily paroled aliens on the terrorist watch list or with FBI criminal records.
The administration has not provided evidence of this assertion.