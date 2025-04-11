What we know about the helicopter company in deadly New York City crash

NEW YORK — New York Helicopter plied the skies around New York City landmarks for decades. But the company had some difficulties before one of its sightseeing choppers plummeted into the Hudson River this week, killing all six people aboard.
There was a close call in 2013, when another helicopter suddenly lost power in midair and the pilot maneuvered it to a safe landing on pontoons in the Hudson.
And in the last eight years, the company has been through a bankruptcy and faces ongoing lawsuits over alleged debts.
This January, it was sued for over $1.4 million by a company that it had stopped paying a lease on for a chopper.
A cash-advance lender sued in February, saying the company had blocked repayments on a weeks-old loan and owed over $83,000. New York Helicopter hasn't yet filed a response in either case.
Phones rang unanswered at the company's offices Friday. Someone who answered the phone Thursday night at owner Michael Roth's home told The Associated Press he wasn't commenting. He had told the New York Post he was bewildered and devastated by the crash.
''This is horrific,'' the newspaper quoted Roth as saying. ''But you gotta remember something: These are machines, and they break.''
Founded in the 1990s, Roth's business, which also has been known by names including New York Helicopter Charter Inc. and New York Helicopter Tours LLC, offers tourists a bird's-eye view of the Statue of Liberty, Central Park and the Manhattan skyline. One of few firms with a license allowing it to fly close to major New York City landmarks, it also offers shuttles to airports and charter flights for executives and others.