What we know about the escape of a former police chief and convicted killer in Arkansas

CALICO ROCK, Ark. — Officials scoured Arkansas' rugged Ozark Mountains for a former police chief and convicted killer who escaped from prison over the weekend.
Grant Hardin, who briefly served as police chief for the small town of Gateway near the Arkansas-Missouri border, was serving a decades-long sentence for murder and rape.
Known as the ''Devil in the Ozarks,'' he escaped Sunday from the North Central Unit, a medium-security prison in Calico Rock.
Hardin's escape happened days after 10 men fled a New Orleans jail by going through a hole behind a toilet. Eight of those fugitives have since been captured.
Here's what to know about Hardin and his escape:
How did he escape?
Hardin escaped from the prison Sunday afternoon by disguising himself and wearing an outfit meant ''to mimic law enforcement," corrections officials said.
The outfit was not a standard inmate or correctional uniform, said Rand Champion, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Officials are working to determine how he was either able to get the uniform or manufacture it himself.