What we know about Monday's sweeping power outage in Spain and Portugal

MADRID — The sweeping power outage that hit Spain and Portugal this week has raised questions about the electricity grid in a region not normally known for blackouts.
Monday's outage, one of the worst ever in Europe, started in the afternoon and lasted through nightfall, affecting tens of millions of people across the Iberian Peninsula. It disrupted businesses, hospitals, transit systems, cellular networks and other critical infrastructure.
Authorities in Spain and Portugal are still investigating exactly what caused the failure, though some information has emerged about happened. Here's what to know:
What happened?
Spain and Portugal lost most of their electricity early Monday afternoon.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m. local time, Spain lost 15 gigawatts of electricity — or roughly 60% of demand in the country of 49 million, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said.
There had been two significant ''disconnection events'' — or interruptions in power — before the outage, Spain's electric grid operator Red Eléctrica de España said Tuesday.
While Spain's grid managed to recover from the first event, systems operations director Eduardo Prieto said that the second was more damaging, progressing to the point of interruptions from France's electrical system and producing ''a massive, temporary disconnection.''