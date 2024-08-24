Don’t let ‘what was’ keep you from ‘what is’ when it comes to financial decisions

When you are ready to sell your home, remember, you bought what was but are selling what is. That means what was fresh at the time you bought it likely hasn’t stayed that way. No one cares what you paid for or put into the house. They are dealing with their own “what is,” so are thinking about what they are paying for it and putting into it. If you haven’t kept up with maintenance or style changes, then your pool of buyers shrinks to those with extra money and imagination.