What Trump's new weapons plan for Ukraine might mean

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has endorsed a plan to have European allies buy billions of dollars worth of U.S. military equipment that can be transferred to Ukraine as Kyiv looks for way to better defend itself against intensified Russian attacks.
Trump announced the effort Monday during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, who has been working with European countries to coordinate the purchase of U.S. weapons.
The plan is designed to allow the U.S. to funnel more firepower to Ukraine to combat invading Russian forces during their summer military offensive while easing Washington's financial burden.
Increased weapons shipments, combined with possible new penalties Trump has promised if a halt to the fighting isn't reached in 50 days, could push Russian President Vladimir Putin into peace talks that Trump has championed for months — so far with little to show for it.
Here's a look at what Trump promised and what it might mean:
What's the new Ukraine weapons deal Trump announced?
The U.S. plans to sell Patriot missile batteries — systems ideal for shielding territory against incoming missile attacks — and other weapons to European allies that would be transferred to Kyiv.
''We're going to supply weapons to NATO at a large amount," Trump said.