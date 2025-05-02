What Trump's budget cuts could mean for the environment

President Donald Trump's first 100 days included a wide range of attacks on environmental and climate initiatives. His proposed budget does the same.
The document released Friday looks to curtail or cut billions of dollars for everything from drinking water, clean energy and weather satellites to national parks, emergency management and environmental justice, to name a few.
That aligns with Trump's aggressive targeting of climate policy and crackdown on diversity initiatives as he pushes fossil fuel investment. Federal agencies are racing to bolster coal power and oil and gas while blocking renewable energy sources, rolling back landmark water and air regulations and attacking scientists in federal weather work tied to climate research.
The much-anticipated plan will define the Republican president's second term, but it's important to note that Congress will ultimately decide the spending plans.
This skinny budget is a proposal, often considered a statement of the administration's values. It includes topline numbers only, regarding discretionary spending. A more detailed budget is expected soon.
Here's a look at some of the environmental and climate funding at risk:
Clean water
The proposed budget looks to slash $2.46 billion in Clean and Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Funds.