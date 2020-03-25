What to watch:
The Gophers men's basketball season ended officially when play was halted in the midst of the Big Ten Tournament. For practical purposes, it ended Feb. 26 with a crushing loss to Maryland. If you have some strange urge to relive that game — won with a three-pointer by the Terrapins' Darryl Morsell with only 1.9 seconds to go — Big Ten Network is showing a condensed, one-hour version at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
