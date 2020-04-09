What to watch FSN, 7 P.M.
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, the Timberwolves had moved beyond an up-and-coming team with potential into a perennial playoff squad. There were plenty of milestones along the way, and one key one arrived on Dec. 30, 1997: The Wolves' first victory ever over a Chicago Bulls team featuring Michael Jordan. MJ got 33 points, but only made 11 of 28 shots.
