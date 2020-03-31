I haven't found myself re-watching old games during this sports shutdown, mainly because I don't like knowing the result of a game I'm watching. If you feel the same, maybe try this one on Tuesday: NBC Sports Network is replaying a 2009 regular-season NFL game between the Giants and Cowboys (8:30 p.m.). I couldn't tell you a single thing about this game, except that it's probably a good one. Sounds perfect.

MICHAEL RAND