Still killing it

It would be a crime to share too much about Season 3 of "Killing Eve." I can confirm that investigator Eve (Sandra Oh) and assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) are both alive and well — or as well as these two nut cases could be. I can also reveal that the "frenemies" don't meet up again until Episode 3, but don't tell Villanelle I told you that. She knows where I live.

8 p.m. Sunday, AMC and BBC America

Night life

A&E is providing a country cavalcade of music specials this week, including the all-star tribute "Willie Nelson: American Outlaw" with performances that range from the silly (Lyle Lovett and Ray Benson duetting on "Shotgun Willie") to the sublime (Emmylou Harris and Nelson teaming up for "Pancho and Lefty.") The concert also includes Nelson and George Strait sharing the stage for the first time in their storied careers. It was worth the wait.

Dive bar

The ingredients at a top-notch microbrewery must include battling siblings and lots of bathroom humor. At least that's the formula adhered to in "Brews Brothers," a sophomoric sitcom that goes down a lot better while polishing off a six-pack of suds.

Now streaming on Netflix

Full steam ahead

Merritt Wever didn't get much of a chance to flirt during her Emmy-winning roles on "Nurse Jackie" and "Godless," but her libido is in overdrive for "Run," a romantic comedy in which her bored housewife impulsively joins an ex-boyfriend (Domhnall Gleeson) on a fateful train trip. It takes a while for the sitcom to get on track; in the meantime, Wever's sexual energy will keep you in your seat.

9:30 p.m. Sunday, HBO

America the beautiful

Whatever your thoughts are on the Equal Rights Amendment, you'll have to agree that "Mrs. America," the nine-part series that chronicles the movement's history, is one of the greatest showcases for female actors in TV history. Cate Blanchett, who plays Phyllis Schlafly, will surely be an Emmy contender. So should Rose Byrne, Margo Martindale, Sarah Paulson, Uzo Aduba and Tracey Ullman, all equally splendid as leaders from both sides of the battle.

Starts streaming Wednesday on Hulu

Neal Justin