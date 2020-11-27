MARYLAND AT INDIANA, 11 A.M., SATURDAY (ESPN2)
The Terrapins were rolling from wins over the Gophers and Penn State before shutting down for two weeks with a COVID-19 outbreak. They’ll try to pick up where they left off against Indiana, which just took its first loss, by one touchdown, from Ohio State.
NORTHWESTERN AT MICHIGAN STATE, 2:30 P.M. (ESPN2)
None of the other matchups this week present quite the intrigue the canceled Gophers-Badgers rivalry game did. But Northwestern is the team to beat in the West.
