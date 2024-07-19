'Young Woman and the Sea'

This film about Olympian Gertrude Ederle's attempt to swim across the English Channel is the latest proof that Hollywood isn't afraid of getting wet. Daisy Ridley, best known for playing Rey in "Star Wars" flicks, is so buoyant in the lead role that you almost forgive her for singing "Ain't We Got Fun" more than a dozen times. Despite Ridley's best efforts, the film isn't nearly as compelling as "Nyad," which earned Oscar nominations for Annette Bening and Jodie Foster, and "Boys in the Boat," directed by George Clooney. Disney+

'Gods of Tennis'

Since this docuseries celebrates Wimbledon champs from the 1970s and '80s, it would have made more sense to air it before the tournament took place earlier this month. The peculiar timing doesn't take away from the fun of watching the game when the pace and pressure weren't so intense. Big names like Chris Evert and Bjorn Borg offer revealing reflections; the absence of a fresh Jimmy Connors interview is glaring. 8 p.m. Tuesday, TPT

'Two American Families: 1991-2024′

It's been a while since Bill Moyers and his team checked in with the Stanleys and Neumanns, two Milwaukee-based families that have consistently struggled to make ends meet. The latest update is a reminder just how difficult it is to escape debt, racism and health care issues, no matter which politicians are in office and no matter how hard you work. Viewers owe a debt of gratitude to the participating families who have been so open and vulnerable for more than 30 years. 9 p.m. Tuesday, TPT

'The Court Jester'

Richard Simmons, who died July 13, wasn't wild about the idea of Pauly Shore portraying him in a feature film that's in development. He should have been comforted by the plan after watching this 10-minute film, designed to drum up interest in the project. Shore doesn't do a great impression of the fitness guru, but he brings a lot of empathy to the role as he comforts an underappreciated crew member while making an appearance on "Ellen." YouTube

'Heathers'

Shannen Doherty, who also passed away this month, was no Meryl Streep. She played one kind of role — snotty, but sympathetic — and played it well. One of her finest efforts was this 1988 dark comedy in which she portrayed one of the mean girls targeted by a sadistic student (Christian Slater). The jokes about school violence, suicide and gay people haven't aged well. Tubi, Pluto

