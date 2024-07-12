'Chad Daniels: Empty Nester'

The most successful stand-up living in Minnesota has done well enough to fill clubs across the country. Daniels is hitting the Netflix landscape with his first special, "Empty Nester," which was taped at St. Paul's Fitzgerald Theater in March. At one point, comics knew they had made the big time when they secured a spot on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson." Being showcased on the country's biggest streaming service isn't quite that big a deal, but it may be as close as it gets these days. Daniels doesn't have any upcoming Minnesota dates on the calendar but he sometimes pops by Acme Comedy Club to test out new material. Tuesday, Netflix

'Tulsa King'

Those who don't subscribe to Paramount+ finally have a chance to see the series that successfully shows off Sylvester Stallone's funny side. As a mob captain banished to Oklahoma, he has to rely more on double takes and wit than he ever had to as John Rambo. CBS will air episodes from the first season throughout the summer. Season 2 is expected to drop on Paramount+ sometime this fall. 7 p.m. Sunday, CBS

'Me'

Fans of "Stranger Things" may get a kick out of this new series in which 12-year-old Ben (Lucian-River Chauhan) adjusts to the discovery that he's a shape-shifter, tasked to team up with an invisible girl in a battle with the ultimate of school bullies. It's a fairly mopey affair as Ben doesn't seem to have any fun with his new powers and wallows in Cat Stevens' music. But anyone who has ever felt like a loner should muster up enough sympathy to make it through all 10 episodes. Apple TV+

'Space Cadet'

This rom-com could have been a clever take on "Legally Blonde" with space camp filling in for law school. But the movie makes a big mistake by turning every character into an idiot, including the protagonist played by Emma Roberts. She's supposed to impress everyone with her street smarts but I wouldn't put her in charge of a paper airplane. Prime Video

'Sunny'

A sullen Rashida Jones gets saddled with an upbeat robot in this dramedy set in Japan. When Jones' character isn't sucking down booze, the pair are investigating the death of her tech-savvy husband. The series is too depressing to be called a thriller; better to label it a horror story, one determined to elevate your fears of an AI-dominated future. Apple TV+