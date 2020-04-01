Some days it is a challenge to find a good replayed event for you all to watch. Wednesday is not one of those days. If you have the channel and the time, MLB Network is showing Game 7 of the 1991 World Series between the Twins and Braves at 1:30 p.m. This is a must-watch for pretty much everyone reading this (but not for the person writing this, who was a huge Atlanta fan at the time).

MICHAEL RAND