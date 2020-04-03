What to watch ESPN, 6 p.m.

Live events are scarce these days, and you'll have to decide for yourself where this one falls on the sports spectrum: 16 different NBA players, including Kevin Durant, are playing each other in an NBA 2K video game tournament starting at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN after a 30-minute preview. Even if you don't love gaming, it will probably be worth viewing for the trash talk and familiar faces.