What to watch for at the Tony Awards, Broadway's biggest night

NEW YORK — Twenty-nine shows on Broadway got Tony Award nominations this season, but not all will walk away with a trophy — and the box office attention they usually bring.
Here are some key things to know as Broadway's biggest night approaches, including how to watch, who is poised to make history, what old favorite gets to take a victory lap and how you can see George Clooney on Broadway from the comfort of your couch.
When are the Tony Awards?
The Tonys will be broadcast to both coasts on Sunday, June 8, from 8 p.m. ET-11 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT., live from Radio City Music Hall.
How can I watch them?
On CBS and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.
Who's hosting the Tony Awards?
Tony-, Emmy- and Grammy-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, the ''Wicked'' star, will be making her debut hosting the Tonys. She won the lead actress in a musical Tony in 2016 for ''The Color Purple'' and will have just released her new album, ''I Forgive You.''