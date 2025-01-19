What to watch at Trump’s inauguration: Big Tech CEOs, Carrie Underwood and foreign leaders

Expect to see Melania Trump, the president-elect's five children and grandkids. Don Jr., his eldest son, and Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, have gained more influence over the past year. The fathers of Trump's two sons-in-law were given key adviser posts as well. While Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have taken a step back, they are expected to attend just like they did for election night.