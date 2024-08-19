What to watch as the Democratic National Convention gets underway in Chicago

The phraseology hearkens to her 2019 launch, at which Harris — a longtime prosecutor and California's first woman to serve as attorney general — recalled introducing herself in court as ''Kamala Harris, for the people," adding, ''In my whole life I've only had one client, the people.'' Throughout that campaign, Harris returned to the phrase time and again, in speeches but also on signs and T-shirts, and as part of her principal campaign committee's official nomenclature.