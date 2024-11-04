What to stream: 'Yellowstone' starts its end, Eddie Redmayne as a sniper and Aubrey Plaza gets high

– Of the many fans of Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger's films, none is more passionate than Martin Scorsese. In ''Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger'' (airing Thursday on TCM), Scorsese narrates his journey through movies that have had a profound effect on the filmmaker. In it, he describes being ''so bewitched by them as a child that they make a big part of my films' subconscious.'' The documentary, directed by David Hinton and produced by Thelma Schoonmaker, isn't just a chronicle of films like ''The Red Shoes,'' ''Black Narcissus'' and ''I Know Where I'm Going!'' but captures how movies can transfix you, change you and live alongside you as you grow older.