What to stream: 'Warriors' album, 'The Dating Game' killer, 'NCIS: Origins' and Travis Kelce's games

— In 1978, a serial killer made his way onto the television show ''The Dating Game.'' Rodney Alcala was already a murderer by the time he appeared on the show as one of three bachelors seeking a date with a woman named Cheryl Bradshaw. He even won. Had they done a background check, they might have discovered that he'd been on the FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives list and already been imprisoned for violent crimes against an 8-year-old. In the new Netflix film ''Woman of the Hour,'' streaming on Friday, Oct. 18, Anna Kendrick (also making her directorial debut) stars as the woman on the show (spelled Sheryl here) and puts the attention back on the victims. ''Woman of the Hour'' received good reviews out of the Toronto Film Festival last year.