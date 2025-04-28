What to Stream: Tina Fey and Steve Carell, Martha Stewart and José Andrés, and Maddie & Tae

NEW YORK — Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick going to Italy for a wedding and some mafia intrigue in the movie ''Another Simple Favor'' and Tina Fey and Steve Carell reuniting for the Netflix series ''The Four Seasons'' are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.
Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: Season 2 of ''The Walking Dead: Dead City'' lumbers into view, RaMell Ross' shattering movie ''Nickel Boys'' and country music duo Maddie & Tae return with another album full of good-time anthems.
New movies to stream from April 28-May 4
— Murder, betrayal and martinis are on the menu for ''Another Simple Favor,'' which brings Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's characters to Italy for a wedding, and some mafia intrigue. Paul Feig returned to the director's chair for the film which got largely favorable reviews out of the South by Southwest Film Festival. ''Another Simple Favor'' premieres on Prime Video on May 1.
— Also coming to Prime Video is one of the best movies of 2024, RaMell Ross' shattering ''Nickel Boys,'' which begins streaming on April 29. The adaptation of Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer-winning novel employs a first-person point of view to tell the story of two boys at a brutal reform school in the Jim Crow South. In my review, I wrote that it was ''formally and emotionally eye-opening,'' a memory piece and ''a reconciling of unspeakable traumas and human resilience.'' It was Oscar nominated for best picture and best adapted screenplay.
— There's another gem streaming on MUBI on Friday, May 2, but this is likely one most haven't heard of. The independent film ''La Cocina'' flew under the radar with a modest release, but it's worth a watch for anyone who loves innovative cinema. Directed by Alonso Ruizpalacios, ''La Cocina'' is an artistic behind-the-scenes look at a kitchen staff during the lunch rush at a busy Times Square restaurant. The tension is ramped up due to missing money and interpersonal drama between an undocumented chef (Raúl Briones) and the waitress he loves (Rooney Mara).
— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr
New music to stream from April 28-May 4