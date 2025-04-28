What to Stream: Tina Fey and Steve Carell, Martha Stewart and José Andrés, and Maddie & Tae

— Skin Deep isn't the sort of title you'd expect from California's Blendo Games, a one-man studio that has blessed us with gonzo cult hits like Quadrilateral Cowboy and Thirty Flights of Loving. But designer Brendon Chung's signature weirdness is all over the story, in which insurance agent Nina Pasadena has to rescue a bunch of frozen cats from space pirates. The bad guys are well-armed but Nina isn't, so she'll have to use whatever's at hand — broken glass, banana peels, boxes of ragweed — to take them down before she can hurl them out the airlock. It's like ''Die Hard'' on a space station with a healthy dose of slapstick, and it launches Wednesday on PC.