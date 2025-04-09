What to stream: 'The Handmaid's Tale,' Viola Davis, Bon Iver, 'The Last of Us' and Jon Hamm

Hulu's ''The Handmaid's Tale'' returning for its sixth and final season and Viola Davis playing a U.S. president in the action movie ''G20'' are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.
Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey reunite in the long-awaited second season of ''The Last of Us,'' Cillian Murphy plays an Irish coal merchant in the movie ''Small Things Like These'' and Spin Doctors release their first new studio album in 12 years.
NEW MOVIES TO STREAM APRIL 7-13
— Viola Davis as an action star is, generally speaking, worth seeing. While Davis is best known for more dramatic roles, she kicked serious butt in 2022's ''The Woman King.'' In ''G20'' (streaming Thursday on Prime Video), Davis plays a U.S. president whose military background comes in handy when terrorists take over the Group of 20 summit.
— Following up his Oscar-winning performance in ''Oppenheimer,'' Cillian Murphy stars in and produced ''Small Things Like These,'' an adaptation of Claire Keegan's Booker Prize-nominated novella. In the film (streaming now on Hulu), Murphy plays an Irish coal merchant and father of five daughters in 1985. Directed by Tim Mielants (who worked with Murphy on ''Peaky Blinders'') and co-starring Emma Watson, ''Small Things Like These'' digs into the brutal traumas of Ireland's Magdalene laundries. A short story by Keegan also served as the source material for another small gem, 2022's ''The Quiet Girl'' (also streaming on Hulu).
— In ''Pets,'' Bryce Dallas Howard gives a cuddly documentary portrait to the relationship between humans and animal companions. The film begins streaming Friday, April 11, on Disney+.
— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle
NEW MUSIC TO STREAM APRIL 7-13