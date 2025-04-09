What to stream: 'The Handmaid's Tale,' Viola Davis, Bon Iver, 'The Last of Us' and Jon Hamm

— Speaking of eerie settings, who isn't intrigued by the classic mysterious mansion? Blue Prince, from Los Angeles-based designer Tonda Ros, invites you to explore such a house — and each time you open a door, you have a choice as to what room is behind it. The house is filled with puzzles, some of which require clues and objects from multiple locations. And at the end of the day, the manor resets itself, so the rooms will be in different places the next morning. It all feels like one huge escape room, and you can move in Thursday, April 10, on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.