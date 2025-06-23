What to Stream: 'The Bear,' Lorde, 'Smoke,' 'A Minecraft Movie,' 'Nosferatu' and Nelly and Ashanti

— The Porky Pig and Daffy Duck movie ''The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie'' is coming to HBO Max on Friday, June 27 (it will also broadcast on HBO on June 28 at 8 p.m. ET). Reviews were a little mixed, but mostly positive for the full-length animated feature. Bob Strauss wrote in the San Francisco Chronicle that ''The laugh ratio is more hit-and-miss than in the tightly scripted shorts, but enough jokes land to satisfy most funny bones.'' The film had a wild ride to end up where it was originally intended, including a theatrical release in December not from Warner Bros. but Ketchup Entertainment (who will also distribute the previously shelved ''Coyote vs. Acme'' ).