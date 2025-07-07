What to Stream: Spielberg looks back at 'Jaws,' Clipse reunite and 'Bachelor in Paradise' is flirty

Steven Spielberg reflecting on his shark blockbuster in the documentary ''Jaws @ 50" and Clipse, the dynamic duo of Pusha T and Malice, returning for the album ''Let God Sort Em Out'' are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.
Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: Burna Boy's eighth studio album, EA Sports' College Football 26 and Season 10 of ''Bachelor in Paradise,'' which will include contestants from ''Golden Bachelor'' and ''Golden Bachelorette.''
New movies to stream from July 7-13
— Steven Spielberg reflects on the ''life altering experience'' that was ''Jaws,'' which celebrates its 50th anniversary this summer, in the new documentary ''Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story,'' streaming on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, July 11. Voices include those who worked on the film, like composer John Williams, production designer Joe Alves and actors like Jonathan Filley and Lorriane Gary, as well as filmmaker luminaries from James Cameron and Jordan Peele to George Lucas.
— Alex Ross Perry's experimental documentary about the '90s indie band Pavement (''Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain'') will be streaming on Mubi on Friday, July 11. There are actors (''Stranger Things''' Joe Keery, Nat Wolff, Jason Schwartzman), the real guys (Stephen Malkmus), archival footage and irreverent stagings that help evoke the spirit of the band, and kind of tell their story, as unconventionally as possible. The AP named it one of the best of the year, so far.
— Writer-director Mark Anthony Green's debut movie ''Opus,'' a cult-horror about a reclusive pop star and a mysterious retreat, did not receive the best reviews out of the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. But it touts the kind of cast and intriguing premise that makes it a hard-to-resist curiosity, with Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich leading, that begins streaming on HBO Max on Friday, July 11. In his AP review, Mark Kennedy wrote, ''How both could be totally miscast will haunt your dreams.'' Kennedy added, ''Green wobbles as he tries to land this plane and what had been an intriguing premise to talk about fame and the parasitic industries that live off it turns into a gross-out, run-for-it bloodfest and a plot that unravels.''
— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr
New music to stream from July 7-13