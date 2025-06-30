What to Stream: Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners,' a Kesha album, 'SharkFest' and John Cena with Idris Elba

— Giant robots! Maybe you like the kind that can stomp across a city, crushing office buildings under their huge metal feet. Or you prefer the ones who can fly above the chaos, unleashing missiles at each other. Perhaps you'd rather have your mech just hang back and perform maintenance on the ones taking the most damage. Whatever your choice, Mecha Break, from China's Amazing Seasun Games, hopes to have you covered. It's a multiplayer slugfest with 3 vs. 3, 6 vs. 6 and human vs. AI scenarios. You can start building your dream bot Wednesday on Xbox X/S and PC.