What to Stream: Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners,' a Kesha album, 'SharkFest' and John Cena with Idris Elba

Kesha enjoying her freedom on her first new album since she left her old label and Ryan Coogler's guts-spilling vampire film ''Sinners,'' are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.
Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: Charlize Theron in ''The Old Guard 2'' on Netflix, National Geographic's 25-hour ''SharkFest'' and John Cena playing a U.S. president opposite Idris Elba as the UK's prime minister in the comedy ''Heads of State.''
New movies to stream from June 30-July 6
– Ryan Coogler's ''Sinners,'' arguably the movie of the year up to this point, begins streaming Friday on Max. With $363.8 million in worldwide ticket sales, Coogler's supernatural thriller is one of the most successful original films of the last two decades. It stars Michael B. Jordan as a pair of twins who return to their hometown to open a juke joint in 1930s Mississippi. Vampires, and other dark forces, intrude on their plans. In her review, AP's Jocelyn Noveck wrote: ''How Coogler pulls everything off at once — and makes it cohere, mostly — is a sight to see.''
– The wait has been long for ''The Old Guard 2'' (Netflix, Wednesday), a sequel to Gina Prince-Bythewood's 2020 streaming hit starring Charlize Theron as a member of a team of centuries-old mercenaries. In ''The Old Guard 2,'' shot all the way back in 2022, Victoria Mahoney takes over as director, while Theron returns as Andy, a warrior who has now lost her immortality.
– In ''Heads of State'' (Prime Video, Wednesday), John Cena plays the president of the United States and Idris Elba plays the prime minister of the United Kingdom. What could go wrong? In Ilya Naishuller's comedy, the two are hunted by the same adversary. Elba's politician, a former commando, is better prepared than Cena's president, a former action movie star.
– A Zambian family funeral unearths a dark past and an anguished reckoning in Rungano Nyoni's beguiling ''On Becoming a Guinea Fowl'' (Max, Friday). Nyoni's follow-up to the equally compelling ''I Am Not a Witch,'' AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr wrote in her review, ''cements the exciting arrival of a true filmmaker.''
— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle