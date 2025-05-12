What to Stream: 'Paddington in Peru,' Prince Royce, 'Mormon Wives' and Doom: The Dark Ages

— Brady Corbet's epic ''The Brutalist'' is finally making its way to Max on Friday, May 16. The three-and-a-half-hour postwar saga won Adrien Brody the best actor Oscar earlier this year for his portrayal of László Tóth, a fictional architect and Holocaust survivor who attempts to build a new life in America. It was also awarded the best score (Daniel Blumberg) and best cinematography prizes. Director of photography Lol Crawley shot in VistaVision, a 70-year-old format famously utilized in films like ''Vertigo'' and ''North by Northwest.'' In her review, AP's Jocelyn Noveck wrote, ''It's about the immigrant experience, and it's about what happens when the American dream beckons, then fails. It also explores a different dream: the artist's dream, and what happens when it meets opposing forces, be they geographic displacement or cold economic calculus.''