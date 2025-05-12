What to Stream: 'Paddington in Peru,' Prince Royce, 'Mormon Wives' and Doom: The Dark Ages

NEW YORK — Paddington bear going on an Indiana Jones-style adventure in ''Paddington in Peru'' and Alexander Skarsgard playing a robot with free will in Apple TV+'s series ''Murderbot'' are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.
Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: The Dominican-American singer Prince Royce covers hit songs on ''Eterno,'' the surprise Bravo hit ''Mormon Wives'' returns for Season 2 and there's a new gaming chapter in the groundbreaking Doom series, Doom: The Dark Ages.
New movies to stream from May 12-18
— Brady Corbet's epic ''The Brutalist'' is finally making its way to Max on Friday, May 16. The three-and-a-half-hour postwar saga won Adrien Brody the best actor Oscar earlier this year for his portrayal of László Tóth, a fictional architect and Holocaust survivor who attempts to build a new life in America. It was also awarded the best score (Daniel Blumberg) and best cinematography prizes. Director of photography Lol Crawley shot in VistaVision, a 70-year-old format famously utilized in films like ''Vertigo'' and ''North by Northwest.'' In her review, AP's Jocelyn Noveck wrote, ''It's about the immigrant experience, and it's about what happens when the American dream beckons, then fails. It also explores a different dream: the artist's dream, and what happens when it meets opposing forces, be they geographic displacement or cold economic calculus.''
— Paddington bear and the Brown family go on an Indiana Jones-style adventure in ''Paddington in Peru,'' streaming on Netflix on Thursday. This third installment in the charming series has a few changes from its predecessors — in the filmmaker (Dougal Wilson taking over for Paul King) and Mrs. Brown (Emily Mortimer subbing in for Sally Hawkins). In his review, AP Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote that Wilson ''can't quite summon the same comic spirit'' as King, but added that ''bright and buoyant, will do. If some of King's Wes Anderson-inspired pop-up book designs and skill with fine character actors is missing, the bedrock earnestness and unflaggingly good manners of its ursine protagonist remain charmingly unaltered.''
— In March 1988, the students of Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. staged a historic protest over the appointment of a hearing president instead of one who was deaf. ''Deaf President Now!,'' a documentary streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 16, chronicles that moment and examines its broader impact, like how it helped pave the way for the Americans with Disabilities Act. The film's visuals and soundscape were also designed to bring audiences into the Deaf experience.
— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr
New music to stream from May 12-18