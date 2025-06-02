What to Stream: Nintendo's Switch 2, Addison Rae album, 'Presence' and Ariana Madix returns to Fiji

— Anyone who thinks the mainstream music listening world has lost interest in rock bands needs to simply look at Turnstile, the Baltimore hard-core punk band that could. They've largely left those harsh sounds behind and have opted for something more melodic and accessible — which is, arguably, part of the appeal for those curious parties — but they've maintained their hard-core ethos and edge. ''Never Enough'' is gearing up to be the biggest release of their career so far, and we say it's time to get on board. And get in the pit.