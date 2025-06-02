What to Stream: Nintendo's Switch 2, Addison Rae album, 'Presence' and Ariana Madix returns to Fiji

NEW YORK — A Shaquille O'Neal docuseries about his time at Reebok's basketball division and Mario Kart World on Nintendo's Switch 2 are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.
Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: Ariana Madix returns to Fiji as host of a new season of ''Love Island USA.,'' TikTok star Addison Rae offers her debut album ''Addison'' and then there's "Presence,'' Steven Soderbergh's movie entirely from the perspective a ghost.
New movies to stream from June 2-8
— ''Presence,'' one of two excellent Steven Sodebergh-directed, David Koepp-scripted movies released this year, arrives Tuesday on Hulu. The film, a nifty, experimental little thriller, is filmed entirely from the perspective a ghost inside a home a family has just moved into. From a floating point-of-view, we watch as the mysterious presence, piecing together a past trauma while observing the unfolding a new one. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr called ''Presence'' ''a heady experiment that transcends the somewhat gimmicky-on-paper premise — something Soderbergh manages to do alarmingly well and regularly.''
— Tyler Perry 's latest, ''Straw,'' stars Taraji P. Henson as a struggling single mother who, desperate for money to pay for her daughter's prescriptions, robs a bank. The film, co-starring Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor and Sinbad, debuts Friday, June 6 on Netflix.
— For anyone still mourning the death of Gene Hackman, a new series streaming from Thursday on the Criterion Channel collects some of the late actor 's best films. That includes William Friedkin's seminal 1971 New York thriller ''The French Connection,'' Francis Ford Coppola's 1974 masterpiece ''The Conversation'' and Wes Anderson's ''The Royal Tenenbaums,'' a movie in which Hackman's strained relationship with the director has been a subject of conversation following his death. But also don't miss Arthur Penn's 1975 ''Night Moves,'' a quintessential '70s neo-noir that gave Hackman one of his most indelible roles in the private eye Harry Moseby.
— Film Writer Jake Coyle
New music to stream from June 2-8