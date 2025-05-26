What to Stream: 'Mountainhead,' Bono documentary and Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel play sisters

NEW YORK — ''Succession'' creator Jesse Armstrong's satirical drama ''Mountainhead'' and Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel playing dysfunctional siblings in the murder thriller series ''The Better Sister'' are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.
Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: a new concert special featuring Aretha Franklin, U2's frontman reveals all in the documentary ''Bono: Stories of Surrender'' and multiplayer gamers get Elden Ring: Nightreign, sending teams of three warriors to battle the flamboyant monsters of a haunted land.
New movies to stream from May 26-June 1
— ''Succession'' creator Jesse Armstrong makes his feature debut with the satirical drama ''Mountainhead,'' streaming on HBO Max on Saturday, May 31. The film stars Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youssef and Cory Michael Smith as tech titans on a boys' trip whose billionaire shenanigans are interrupted by an international crisis that may have been inflamed by their platforms. The movie was shot earlier this year, in March.
— The story of hostage crisis at the 1972 Munich Olympics has been told in many films, but ''September 5'' takes audiences inside the ABC newsroom as it all unfolded. The film, from Tim Fehlbaum and starring Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro and Ben Chaplin, is a semi-fictionalized telling of those tense 22 hours, where a group of sports reporters including Peter Jennings managed to broadcast this international incident live to the world for the first time. In my review, I wrote that news junkies will find much to enjoy in the spirited debates over journalistic ethics and the vintage technologies. It's also just a riveting tick-tock. ''September 5'' will be available to watch on Prime Video on Tuesday.
— The directing team (and real life partners) behind ''Saint Frances'' made one of AP Film Writer Jake Coyle's favorite movies of 2024 in ''Ghostlight,'' streaming Friday, May 30 on Kanopy. The movie centers on a construction worker who joins a community theater production of ''Romeo & Juliet'' after the death of his teenage son. Coyle called it ''a sublime little gem of a movie about a Chicago family struggling to process tragedy.''
New music to stream from May 26-June 1