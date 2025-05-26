What to Stream: 'Mountainhead,' Bono documentary and Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel play sisters

— Tokyo-based From Software is best known for morbid adventures like Dark Souls and Elden Ring — games that most players tackle solo, though they do have some co-op options. Elden Ring: Nightreign is built for multiplayer, sending teams of three warriors to battle the flamboyant monsters of a haunted land called Limveld. Your goal is to survive three days and three nights before you confront an overwhelming Nightlord. This isn't the sprawling, character-building epic fans would expect from the studio, but those who are hungry for more of its brutal, nearly sadistic action will probably be satisfied. Take up your swords Friday, May 30, on PlayStation 5/4, Xbox X/S/One or PC.