What to stream: Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, 'Bad Sisters,' Shawn Mendes and 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

— Also on Friday, Nov. 15, the Florida rapper Denzel Curry will release ''King of the Mischievous South,'' the album version of his popular mixtapes — released in 2012 and ''Vol. 2'' in 2024 — of the same name. The tracklist has been reimagined, and it now features five new songs, including the braggadocious single ''Still in the Paint,'' featuring Bktherula and Lazer Dim 700. That one uses a sample of Lex Luger's beat for Waka Flocka Flame's ''Hard In The Paint," naturally.