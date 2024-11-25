What to stream: Michael Fassbender spies, yacht rock doc, Ben Stiller, the Beatles and Lindsay Lohan

— The Beatles' first trip to America is chronicled in a new movie produced by Martin Scorsese, ''Beatles '64,'' which streams on Disney+ on Friday, Nov. 29. The documentary uses never-before-seen and rare footage and drills down on the Fab Four's milestone American visit, which included appearances on ''The Ed Sullivan Show,'' concerts at Carnegie Hall and the Washington Colosseum, and a meeting with Muhammad Ali. It offers interviews with David Lynch and Ronnie Spector as well as some of the women who as girls screamed outside the Beatles' New York hotel. Its backbone is rare footage filmed by documentarians Albert and David Maysles of John, Paul, George and Ringo being exceedingly silly.