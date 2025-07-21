What to Stream: Madonna, 'Happy Gilmore 2,' Judge Judy and Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd team up

— A new Hulu miniseries called ''Washington Black'' is also based on a book of the same name, but this one was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 2018. Set in the early 1800s, Wash — short for George Washington Black — is born into slavery in Barbados. Wash's talent for art and curiosity catches the attention of a scientist named Titch (played by Tom Ellis), who encourages his education and creativity. When danger strikes, Titch and Wash escape in a hot-air balloon that lands in Nova Scotia. The series follows Wash's adventures as he grows into a man played by newcomer Ernest Kingsley Jr. Sterling K. Brown is an executive producer and also has a role in the show. Stream the episodes beginning Wednesday.