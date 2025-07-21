What to Stream: Madonna, 'Happy Gilmore 2,' Judge Judy and Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd team up

Adam Sandler's hockey player-turned-golfer Happy Gilmore returning for a second movie and Madonna's long-rumored album ''Veronica Electronica'' are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.
Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd playing father and daughter in the horror-comedy ''Death of a Unicorn,'' gamers get a pirate adventure with Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and Judge Judy rules on true crime in her new series for Prime Video, ''Justice on Trial.''
New movies to stream from July 21-27
— It's been almost 30 years since we first met Adam Sandler's hockey player-turned-golfer Happy Gilmore, but Sandler finally got the gang back together for a sequel. ''Happy Gilmore 2,'' coming to Netflix on Friday, July 25, brings back many familiar faces, including Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller and Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, alongside an army of new co-stars from Bad Bunny to Post Malone as well as a few familiar faces in the golf world. This time around, Happy also has kids, including four hockey goon sons played by Ethan Cutkosky (''Shameless''), Conor Sherry (''Shake Shack''), Maxwell Jacob Friedman (a pro wrestler) and newcomer Philip Schneider. Here's hoping it's as quotable as the first — we've been needing some new Sandlerisms.
— November, and ''Wicked: For Good,'' is coming fast. What better time to catch up with ''Wicked,'' which begins streaming on Prime Video on Friday, July 25? In her review for The Associated Press, Jocelyn Noveck wrote that it might convert a non-musical lover into one, but that, ''if people breaking into song delights rather than flummoxes you, if elaborate dance numbers in village squares and fantastical nightclubs and emerald-hued cities make perfect sense to you, and especially if you already love ‘Wicked,' well then, you will likely love this film.''
— Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd play father and daughter in the horror-comedy ''Death of a Unicorn,'' about, well, just that (and also exploitative billionaires). It was met with mixed reviews: Some enjoyed the chemistry of the characters and the fun it has with its outlandish plot, while others saw those efforts as strained and hollow. You can decide for yourself when it hits HBO Max on Friday, July 25. Richard E. Grant and Will Poulter also star.
— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr
New music to stream from July 21-27