What to Stream: Krasinski and Portman search for 'Fountain of Youth,' and Joe Jonas' album

NEW YORK — Joe Jonas' sophomore solo album Work It Out'' and John Krasinski and Natalie Portman searching for immortality in Guy Ritchie's adventure movie ''Fountain of Youth'' are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.
Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: Paul Reubens shines in the documentary ''Pee-wee as Himself,'' Nicole Kidman returns as a shady wellness guru in ''Nine Perfect Strangers'' and Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping offers gamers a chance to test their de-duck-tive skills.
New movies to stream from May 19-25
— Matt Wolf's two-part documentary ''Pee-wee as Himself'' (out Friday, May 23 on Max and HBO) is one of the most intimate portraits of Paul Reubens, the man many know as Pee-wee Herman. Wolf crafted his film from some 40 hours of interviews conducted with Reubens before he died of cancer in 2023. In ''Pee-wee as Himself,'' Reubens discusses the ups and downs of his career, how he crafted the Pee-wee persona and how it came to dwarf his own self.
— Guy Ritchie's adventure movie ''Fountain of Youth'' (Friday, May 23 on Apple TV+) stars John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as a pair of siblings hunting for the fabled Fountain of Youth. The film, which also stars Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson and Stanley Tucci, is the latest from the fast-working Ritchie, whose recent films include 2024's ''The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'' and 2023's ''The Covenant.''
– Last fall, ''The Last Showgirl'' (out Friday, May 23 on Hulu) proved a poignant showcase for Pamela Anderson, long after her ''Baywatch'' heyday. In Gia Coppola's indie drama, she plays a Las Vegas performer in the twilight of her career. Dave Bautista co-stars.
— Film Writer Jake Coyle
New music to stream from May 19-25