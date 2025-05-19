What to Stream: Krasinski and Portman search for 'Fountain of Youth,' and Joe Jonas' album

— Matt Wolf's two-part documentary ''Pee-wee as Himself'' (out Friday, May 23 on Max and HBO) is one of the most intimate portraits of Paul Reubens, the man many know as Pee-wee Herman. Wolf crafted his film from some 40 hours of interviews conducted with Reubens before he died of cancer in 2023. In ''Pee-wee as Himself,'' Reubens discusses the ups and downs of his career, how he crafted the Pee-wee persona and how it came to dwarf his own self.