What to stream: Jude Law as a fed, a 'Law & Order' reunion and David Oyelowo in an oddball comedy

Mariska Hargitay reuniting with her old partner, Detective Elliot Stabler, on ''Law & Order: Organized Crime'' and Jude Law sporting a mustache and an American accent to play an FBI agent in the movie ''The Order'' are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.
Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: David Oyelowo stars in the new quirky series for Apple TV+ called ''Government Cheese,'' Ramy Youssef's new adult animation series ''#1 Happy Family USA'' comes to Prime Video and two innovative indie rockers partner up for a country album when boygenius' Julien Baker and Torres release ''Send a Prayer My Way.''
NEW MOVIES TO STREAM APRIL 14-20
— If you're in the mood for a crackling 1970s-styled crime thriller, ''The Order'' is making its Hulu debut on Friday, April 18. Jude Law sports a mustache and an American accent to play an FBI agent who connects the dots between violent crimes arising in the Pacific Northwest in the early 1980s. The film, directed by Justin Kurzel, is based on a true story that culminated in one of the largest manhunts in FBI history as agents searched for Robert Jay Mathews (played by Nicholas Hoult), the leader of a white supremacist group committing armed robberies with plans to overthrow the government.
— Perhaps you're looking for more fantastical and less reality-based horror, in which case Peacock has ''Wolf Man'' starting Friday, April 18. The film stars Christopher Abbott as the unfortunate father and husband who, in trying to protect his family from a werewolf, turns into one. Julia Garner also stars in the film from Leigh Whannell. The streamer will also once again be home to Christopher Nolan's ''Oppenheimer'' on Wednesday.
— With a Kelly Reichardt film set for Cannes and Michelle Williams earning raves for ''Dying for Sex,'' it's the perfect time to revisit one of their classic collaborations in ''Certain Women,'' streaming on Paramount+ on Monday. It's a quiet, introspective film about women in a small Montana town (Williams, Kristen Stewart, Lily Gladstone and Laura Dern included) told in poignant vignettes.
— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr
NEW MUSIC TO STREAM APRIL 14-20