What to stream: Jude Law as a fed, a 'Law & Order' reunion and David Oyelowo in an oddball comedy

— What happens when two innovative indie rockers partner up for a country album? Tenderness, at least in the case of boygenius' Julien Baker and Torres. Their first collaborative album, ''Send a Prayer My Way,'' out Friday via the historic Matador Records, acts as a reclamation of their Southern roots, in some ways, and an energetic take on classic country in a few others. Affection is felt throughout. ''I love you all of the ways,'' they harmonize on the single ''Sugar in the Tank.'' ''That I know how.''