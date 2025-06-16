What to Stream: HAIM, 'The Gilded Age,' Benson Boone, astronaut Sally Ride and digital dinosaurs

— The influence of Disney's movie ''Tron,'' with its icy, neon vision of cyberspace, far outweighs the number of people who actually saw it when it came out in 1982. (I know I spent a lot more time playing the arcade game.) We are getting a third movie, ''Tron: Ares,'' in October — but first we get a new game, Tron: Catalyst. You are Exo, an advanced computer program in a glitchy electronic world. You'll need to fight malware with your Identity Disc or run from it on your Light Cycle as you try to escape a malevolent entity called Conn. Developer Bithell Games' previous release, Tron: Identity, was a tightly focused mystery, and Catalyst looks to expand upon its stylish metaverse. Boot up Tuesday on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, Switch and PC.