What to Stream: HAIM, 'The Gilded Age,' Benson Boone, astronaut Sally Ride and digital dinosaurs

Lifelike digital Triceratops and Spinosaurus lumbering through a reimagined ''Walking with Dinosaurs'' and Benson Boone's sophomore album ''American Heart'' are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.
Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: A documentary on trailblazing NASA astronaut Sally Ride, the third season of ''The Gilded Age'' and Tron: Catalyst, a video game inspired by the 1982 movie ''Tron.''
New movies to stream from June 16-22
— Cristina Costantini's documentary ''Sally'' (Tuesday on Disney+) richly details the story behind the headlines of the first American woman to fly in space. The portrait of Sally Ride, the trailblazing NASA astronaut, is narrated by her life partner of 27 years, Tam O'Shaughnessy. Her intimate perspective on Ride, along with archival footage and interviews with family and colleagues, captures a fuller backstory to an American icon who rose despite pervasive sexism.
— ''The Ballad of Wallis Island'' (streaming on Peacock) was a standout in the first half of 2025, but easy to miss. A funny and tender charmer set on the coast of Wales, it's not a movie screaming for your attention. It stars Tim Key as an isolated widower who uses some of his lottery winnings to hire his favorite band, a folk duo named McGwyer Mortimer (Tom Basden, Carey Mulligan) to play by his rural home. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr wrote that the film feels ''like a much-needed balm. Modest in scope and made with the lightest of touch, not unlike the lovely folk songs that populate its soundtrack, it's also deceptively powerful: A gentle ode to moving on, in quirky packaging.''
— Netflix tends to bury older films in its algorithms but the streamer is hosting a good batch of Alfred Hitchcock movies. This month, it added ''Vertigo,'' ''Rear Window,'' ''The Man Who Knew Too Much,'' ''Frenzy,'' ''The Plot'' and ''The Birds'' to its collection, along with the already-streaming ''Psycho.'' These are movies often available elsewhere, and there are many other great Hitchcock films. But a solid sampler pack on Netflix could help bring Hitch to some new audiences, and there's never a bad time to see ''Vertigo'' for the first time.
— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle
New music to stream from June 16-22