What to Stream: George Strait, 'Rebel Ridge,' Astro Bot, 'Slow Horses' and Mormon influencers

— ''The Boy and the Heron'' didn't turn out to be Hayao Miyazaki's swan song. (He's said to be at work again on another film.) But it did live up to the considerable expectations built up for the long-in-coming late opus from the Japanese anime master. The film, streaming Friday, Sept. 6, on Max, was the best animated feature winner at the Oscars earlier this year and – in a first for the 83-year-old Miyazaki – No. 1 for a weekend at the box office. In it, a 12-year-old boy named Mahito, uprooted from Tokyo after the death of his mother during World War II, discovers a portal into a fantastical realm. In my review, I wrote that ''The Boy and the Heron'' is like ''returning to a faintly familiar dreamland. Only, since the only location here is really Miyazaki's boundless imagination, it's less the feeling of stepping back into a recognizable place than it is revisiting a well-remembered sense of discombobulation and wonder.''