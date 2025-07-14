What to Stream: Dragons, Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, Roddy Ricch and 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

— For a guy who started off as a villain, Donkey Kong has proven to be one of Nintendo's most versatile heroes, doing everything from driving to playing drums to (seriously) teaching math. Donkey Kong Bananza focuses on what he does best: punching things. Someone has stolen his bananas, so it's up to DK to smash his way through the Underground World in pursuit of the culprits. It's the first 3D adventure for the big lug in a long time, and Nintendo has said it comes from the same team that developed the bestselling Super Mario Odyssey. Start swinging Thursday on Switch 2.