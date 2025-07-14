What to Stream: Dragons, Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, Roddy Ricch and 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

The live-action remake of the animated film ''How to Train Your Dragon'' and a two-part, five-hour documentary on Billy Joel are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.
Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: The long-delayed third album from rapper Roddy Ricch, ''The Summer I Turned Pretty'' returns for its third and final season and two arcade favorites — Donkey Kong and Pac-Man — get reinvented for gamers.
New movies to stream from July 14-20
— Movie theaters are crowded enough this summer that one recent box-office hit is already coming to homes. Universal Pictures' ''How to Train Your Dragon'' hits premium video on demand on Tuesday, just 31 days after it debuted in cinemas. The live-action remake of the DreamWorks Animation dragon tale has surpassed $500 million in global ticket sale. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr raved: ''Unlike so many live-action remakes of animated films, it also doesn't feel superfluous, or, worse, like a poor imitation of its predecessor.''
— Billy Joel recently canceled his summer tour after being diagnosed with a brain disorder. But ''Piano Man'' fans can still get their Joel fix in ''Billy Joel: And So It Goes,'' a two-part, five-hour documentary. Part one will arrive on HBO and HBO Max on Friday, July 18, with part two following on July 25. Directors Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin cover Joel's life and career, with interviews with Joel, his family, his ex-wives and musicians including Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney.
— Petra Costa's ''Apocalypse in the Tropics'' (Netflix, Monday), documents the rise of the far right in Brazil. Costa's follow-up to her Oscar-nominated ''The Edge of Democracy,'' digs into the role of the evangelical movement in bringing former president Jai Bolsonaro to power. Bolsonaro is currently standing trial for an alleged coup attempt in 2023, a trial that U.S. President Donald Trump has called a ''witch hunt.''
— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle
New music to stream from July 14-20