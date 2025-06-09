What to Stream: Dierks Bentley, Sydney Sweeney, Alex Cooper and 'Deep Cover'

NEW YORK — Country superstar Dierks Bentley returning with the album ''Broken Branches'' and Sydney Sweeney in the dark, dramatic thriller ''Echo Valley'' are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.
Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: ''Call Your Daddy'' podcast host Alex Cooper is the subject of a new docuseries called ''Call Her Alex,'' Bravo's ''The Real Housewives of Miami'' returns for its seventh season and Netflix's documentary, ''Titan: The OceanGate Disaster'' looks into the implosion of the submersible that killed five people in 2023.
New movies to stream from June 9-15
— Sydney Sweeney plays Julianne Moore's drug-addicted daughter in the dark, dramatic thriller ''Echo Valley,'' which really tests how far a mother might go for her troubled kid. The movie was written by Brad Ingelsby, the man behind ''Mare of Easttown,'' which had a similarly bleak tone. The stacked cast includes Kyle MacLachlan as the ex-husband and father, Fiona Shaw as a friend and Domhnall Gleeson as a pretty scary dealer. It begins streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 13.
— After an underwhelming run in theaters, the live-action ''Snow White,'' starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, is coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, June 11. In his review for The Associated Press, Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote that, ''presumably one of the reasons to bring actors into remakes of animated classics would be to add a warm-blooded pulse to these characters. Zegler manages that, but everyone else in ‘Snow White' — mortal or CGI — is as stiff as could be. You're left glumly scorekeeping the updates — one win here, a loss there — while pondering why, regardless of the final tally, recapturing the magic of long ago is so elusive.''
— Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed (''Ted Lasso'') play struggling improv comedians recruited to go undercover for the police in the new action comedy ''Deep Cover.'' Ian McShane, Paddy Considine and Sean Bean also star in the movie, which is streaming on Prime Video on Thursday, June 12.
— Over on Netflix, a new documentary, ''Titan: The OceanGate Disaster,'' looks into the implosion of the submersible that killed five people in 2023 on the way to view the wreckage of the Titanic. It begins streaming Wednesday, June 11.
— Film Writer Lindsey Bahr