What to Stream: Dierks Bentley, Sydney Sweeney, Alex Cooper and 'Deep Cover'

— It gets lonely in outer space, especially when your boss leaves you marooned on a hostile planet. All is not lost, however, for space miner Jan Dolski, who can clone himself to create The Alters he needs to get off this blasted rock before the radiation kills him. So we get Jan Scientist, Jan Technician, Jan Botanist and so on. The bad news is that each alter has his own set of personality traits, so a depressive Jan may need to figure out how to cope with an abrasive Jan. Poland's 11 Bit Studios built its reputation on the grueling survival games Frostpunk and This War of Mine, and The Alters adds a dose of ''Mickey 17''-style black comedy. All the Jans arrive Friday, June 13, on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.