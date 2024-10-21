What to stream: Bruce Springsteen doc, Halsey album, Billy Crystal on TV and 'Trap' thrills

— In June, Halsey revealed she'd been privately battling both systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE, the most common form of lupus) and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder since 2022. On Friday, she'll release her fifth studio album, ''The Great Impersonator,'' written and recorded in that time, what she's publicly referred to as ''the space between life and death.'' Lyrically, the album touches on those themes — and musically, it is a great return to form for Halsey, an exploration of the music she deeply loves, done in her own fashion. There's the interpolation of Britney Spears on ''Lucky,'' the shoegaze-meets-nu-metal ''Lonely is the Muse,'' the pop-punky ''Ego'' and the folky ''The End.''