What to Stream: 'Andor,' 'Babygirl' and new Wu Tang Clan music

NEW YORK — The second season of the Star Wars series ''Andor'' and the streaming release of the Wu Tang Clan's latest album are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.
Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: Willie Nelson releases his 77th solo studio album, ''Oh What A Beautiful World,'' and the arrival of Nicole Kidman's ''Babygirl'' on Max.
New movies to stream from April 21-27
– Halina Reijn's ''Babygirl'' (streaming April 25 on Max) stars Nicole Kidman as a CEO who has an affair with a much younger male intern ( Harris Dickinson ). The A24 film, which earned Kidman a Golden Globe nomination, resurrects the steamy, campy atmosphere of erotic thrillers like ''Basic Instinct'' and ''9 ½ Weeks'' but tells it from a more female perspective. In my review, I wrote that the ''ever-shifting gender and power dynamics make ‘Babygirl' seldom predictable — even if the film is never quite as daring as it seems to thinks it is.''
– Gareth Evans, the Welsh filmmaker of ''The Raid'' franchise, returns with more brutal, choreographed mayhem in ''Havoc'' (Netflix, April 25), an action thriller starring Tom Hardy as a detective battling a criminal underworld. Jessie Mei Li, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker and Luis Guzmán co-star.
New music to stream from April 21-27
— Wu-Tang Clan is forever, but their touring days are numbered. In June, the legendary hip-hop group will embark on a final tour titled the ''Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber.'' Whether you're planning on attending or not, there is no bad time to throw on one of their records. On Friday, April 25, Wu-Tang's joint album with Mathematics, ''Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman,'' released earlier this month as a Record Store Day exclusive, will hit streaming platforms. Why not start there?
— Calling Willie Nelson prolific is about as revelatory as saying the sky is blue; it is self-evident. On Friday, he'll release his 77th solo studio album, ''Oh What A Beautiful World,'' celebrating the work of songwriter Rodney Crowell. Nelson embodies many Crowell classics – like 1976's ''Banks Of The Old Bandera,'' recorded by Jerry Jeff Walker and 1981's ''Shame On The Moon'' for Bob Seger. Crowell and Nelson join forces on the song's title cut. The album also arrives just five months after his 76th solo studio album, ''Last Leaf on the Tree,'' his first produced entirely by his son Micah. ''He's a real artist,'' Nelson described his son to The Associated Press at the time. ''He picked all the songs.''