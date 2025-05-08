What to know on the second day of the conclave to elect the next pope

VATICAN CITY — Cardinals are meeting in a secret, sacred conclave for a second day as they seek a new pontiff to follow Pope Francis. The conclave opened at the Vatican on Wednesday afternoon but a first round of voting resulted in black smoke billowing from the Sistine Chapel.
The 133 cardinals who are eligible to choose the next pontiff are trying again Thursday to elect a successor to Francis to guide the 1.4 billion strong Roman Catholic church at time of human upheaval.
Here are some things to know about the election of the 267th pontiff of the Catholic Church.
Why is the conclave being held now?
The conclave was called after Francis died on April 21 at age 88. There was a delay between his death and the conclave to allow time for a funeral, burial and a period of mourning. It was also necessary to give cardinals time to arrive in Rome from all corners of the Earth, and to let them get acquainted before entering the conclave, an ancient ritual steeped in mystery and ritual.
What happens in a conclave?
The cardinals are cut off from the world while at the Vatican, between residences and the Sistine Chapel, where they vote in secret — and in silence — beneath Michelangelo's famed ceiling fresco of the Creation and his monumental ''Last Judgment.''
The process — fictionalized in the 2024 political thriller ''Conclave'' — is said to be guided by the Holy Spirit, and is designed to be both contemplative and free from outside interference.