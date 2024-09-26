What to know from the UN: Ukraine doesn't want the world to forget, and attention turns to Lebanon

In a special high-level summit to address the impacts of rising seas, small island nations pleaded for the survival and insisted on their sovereignty despite overflowing oceans. Sea level rise ''threatens the well-being of our peoples' cultures, food security and livelihoods,'' said Samoan Prime Minister FIAME NAOMI MATA'AFA, speaking for 39 small island nations. Marshall Islands President HILDA HEINE and others said even if their lands are submerged, their nations should still be recognized, asking the world not to ''rig the map and try to erase us with a pencil… sovereignty ultimately rests with our people, not in distant diplomatic centers.'' U.S. Secretary of State ANTONY BLINKEN said the United States is committed to counter — or at least adapt to — rising sea levels that pose an existential threat to many coastal communities around the world. Blinken also said that the Biden administration would oppose any effort to limit or curtail the rights of any countries affected by it.