What to know from the UN: Before Netanyahu speech, 2 leaders denounce Israeli actions to their peers

A trio of leaders of international climate negotiations urged colleagues to step up efforts to fight global warming, but outside groups and endangered nations told those leaders to look in the mirror, take their own advice and stop pumping out fossil fuels. At the United Nations, the troika of the current and next two presidents of U.N. climate conferences told other leaders to make their required climate-fighting targets — due next February — much more ambitious. New national plans should be aligned with the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, urged the trio of leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan and Brazil.