What to know as Yemen's Houthi rebels launch new, more violent attacks on ships in the Red Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — In just days, Yemen's Houthi rebels have begun a new, more violent campaign of attacks targeting ships in the Red Sea, sinking two of them and killing some of their crew.
The assaults represent the latest chapter of the rebels' campaign against shipping over the Israel-Hamas war. They also come as Yemen's nearly decadelong war drags on in the Arab world's poorest country, without any sign of stopping.
Here's what to know about the Houthis, Yemen and their ongoing attacks.
Rebels involved in years of fighting
The Houthis are members of Islam's minority Shiite Zaydi sect, which ruled Yemen for 1,000 years until 1962. They battled Yemen's central government for years before sweeping down from their northern stronghold in Yemen and seizing the capital, Sanaa, in 2014. That launched a grinding war still technically being waged in the country today. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to try to restore Yemen's exiled, internationally recognized government to power.
Years of bloody, inconclusive fighting against the Saudi-led coalition settled into a stalemated proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, causing widespread hunger and misery in Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country. The war has killed more than 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians, and created one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters, killing tens of thousands more.
A ceasefire that technically ended in October 2022 is still largely being honored. Saudi Arabia and the rebels have done some prisoner swaps, and a Houthi delegation was invited to high-level peace talks in Riyadh in September 2023 as part of a wider détente the kingdom has reached with Iran. While they reported ''positive results," there is still no permanent peace.
Houthis supported by Tehran while raising own profile