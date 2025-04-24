What to know as US prepares to require REAL ID for many air travelers next month

Most adults catching a flight in the U.S. starting May 7 will be required to present a passport or an upgraded state-issued identification card that meets federal REAL ID standards.
The requirement is 20 years in the making, but with just weeks to go, not everyone is ready for it.
Officials in at least one state have requested another extension before enforcement begins.
Here's what you need to know:
What is REAL ID?
It's a driver's license or other state-issued ID that meets security requirements mandated in a 2005 law passed in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Obtaining an ID with the designation — indicated by a white star in a yellow circle in most states — means taking more documents to the motor vehicle agency than most states require for regular IDs.
The program has already been delayed several times by states that weren't prepared to offer the IDs, people being slow to update their documents and by the coronavirus pandemic. With those hurdles mostly passed, the government is set to require the new IDs rather than old state drivers licenses and IDs for commercial air travel starting May 7.