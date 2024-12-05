What to know about the WNBA expansion draft as Golden State starts filling out its roster

Most teams will protect their top players, meaning it will be difficult for the Valkyries to get a star in the expansion draft. Some of the players who might be available include Marine Johannes (New York), Han Xu (New York) and Li Yueru (Los Angeles). If available, all three play for their country's national teams, which makes their availability in Olympic and World Cup years questionable. That said, all have shown they can have an impact in the WNBA.